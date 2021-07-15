Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,276. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.40. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

