Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 45,162 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,162 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPY shares. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.