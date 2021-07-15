Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 630,728 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,728 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $95.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

