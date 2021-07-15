BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 3,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 193,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

