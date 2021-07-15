BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DOOO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.38. BRP has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in BRP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

