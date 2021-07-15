BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $111.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company.

Get BRP alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in BRP by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in BRP by 19.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. 485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38. BRP has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.