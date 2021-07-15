Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of BMTC opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

