Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.04. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

