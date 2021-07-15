Caas Capital Management LP Invests $99,000 in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPTKU stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.