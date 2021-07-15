Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,057 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $220.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.79. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

