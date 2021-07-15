Caas Capital Management LP Sells 89,940 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 74.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

