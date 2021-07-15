Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,962 shares during the period. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 885,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.