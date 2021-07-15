CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $261.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.22. CACI International has a 12 month low of $193.44 and a 12 month high of $266.96.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

