Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,254 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.88. 3,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,157. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.