CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAI. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $55.66. 209,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,139. CAI International has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $963.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. Analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAI International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

