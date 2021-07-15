California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 17,016 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84.
CRC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
California Resources Company Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
