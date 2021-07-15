Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $572.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 67,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

