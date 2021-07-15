Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Camping World were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 in the last 90 days. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CWH opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.