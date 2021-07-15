Canaccord Genuity Boosts AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $28.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

