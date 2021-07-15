Canaccord Genuity Boosts AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $28.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of ANGO stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
