Canaccord Genuity Boosts AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $28.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

