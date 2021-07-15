Canaccord Genuity Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$38.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

