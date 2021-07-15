Canaccord Genuity Lowers Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Price Target to C$0.35

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
TNMCF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37.
About Titan Mining
