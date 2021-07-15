Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,928. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,182 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.