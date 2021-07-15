Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys 71,455 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,455 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $67,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,256. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $188.18 and a one year high of $356.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

