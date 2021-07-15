Candlestick Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706,154 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Carnival Co. & worth $46,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 312,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,816,020. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.