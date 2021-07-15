Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $95.15 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 2.1% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of FedEx worth $95,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $297.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.