Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,413 shares of company stock valued at $27,111,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

