Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 57,939 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.31. 4,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,011 shares of company stock worth $3,337,262. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

