Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.96

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9618 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.82.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
