Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.96

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9618 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.82.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

