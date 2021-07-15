Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock opened at C$25.79 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$18.44 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.