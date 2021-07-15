Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,053 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,212,000 after buying an additional 184,519 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

NYSE D opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

