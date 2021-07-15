Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 572 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,093,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $421,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $203.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

