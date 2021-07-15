Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 11,384 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 416,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.