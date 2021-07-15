Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 3,225 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $6,904,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 212.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $345.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.26. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $169.83 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.87.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

