Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,205 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 12.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,223 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,984,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

