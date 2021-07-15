Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,119 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $781.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $391.08 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The company has a market capitalization of $486.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.37.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

