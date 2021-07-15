Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $296.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

