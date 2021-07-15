Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Raymond James by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $56,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $131.19 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

