Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.99 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 517,130 shares of company stock valued at $147,782,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $326.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $326.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.