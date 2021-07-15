Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $549,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS opened at $27.11 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02.

