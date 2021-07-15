Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

ILMN stock opened at $460.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.