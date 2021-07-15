Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 418 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.21. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,568. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

