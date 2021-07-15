Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,002 shares of company stock worth $2,824,568 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

