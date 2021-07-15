Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,821,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

