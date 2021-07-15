Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$248.08.

Cargojet stock opened at C$177.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$178.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 828.36. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$150.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous bought 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

