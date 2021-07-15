CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $514.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

