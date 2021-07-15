Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Sells $91,350.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $91,350.00.

Carriage Services stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.