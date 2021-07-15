Carry (CRE) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.98 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $61.66 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032738 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

