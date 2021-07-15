Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000.

CRI stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.85. 4,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

