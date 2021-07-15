Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Carvana comprises approximately 2.1% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $40,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $131.67 and a twelve month high of $329.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $2,745,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,194 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,455,815 shares of company stock worth $408,273,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

